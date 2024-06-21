Online platforms eye digital wallet

Mr Yod says Line Man Wongnai took part in the previous government's co-payment scheme, which stimulated sales transactions for local sellers.

E-marketplaces and an online food delivery platform are keen to take part in the proposed digital wallet scheme, aiming to create an "economic impact".

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said e-marketplace operators such as Shopee and Lazada have expressed interest in taking part in the government's digital wallet scheme.

He said the ministry is going to delve into the details.

According to the current conditions listed for the scheme, the digital wallet cannot be used to buy items on online platforms, only for face-to-face purchases.

Digital wallet purchases are also limited to the home district of the registered residence of handout recipients.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin assigned the Commerce Ministry to determine if digital wallet funds can be used to buy imported products such as mobile phones.

Yod Chinsupakul, chief executive of Line Man Wongnai, said the company had discussions with Mr Julapun, indicating the company is eager to participate in the digital wallet scheme.

Line Man Wongnai has technology to prevent fraud, while drivers can be a middleman delivering real food, with linked eateries nationwide that would support the local economy, said Mr Yod.

If the company is allowed to join the scheme, it will recruit tens of thousands of drivers to support the mission, he said.

Mr Yod said earlier the company took part in the co-payment scheme of the previous government, which stimulated sales transactions for local sellers.

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, honorary president of the Thailand E-commerce Association, said allowing Lazada and Shopee to participate in the scheme will make it more convenient for consumers to use the money.

However, the scheme will have to focus on qualified small sellers of Thai products on these e-marketplaces, he said.

The e-marketplaces should also lower their commission fees to help these small sellers, said Mr Pawoot.

The sites should ensure the digital wallet participants buy online products from sellers who live in their communities, he said.

"This will reduce the chance Chinese resellers benefit from this scheme," said Mr Pawoot.

Earlier he recommended the government consider urging prospective merchants in the digital wallet scheme to use e-tax invoicing and related digital solutions to help local startups.