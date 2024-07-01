THAI begins daily flights to Milan, Oslo

Thai Airways planes parked at Suvarnabhumi airport. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thai Airways International on Monday began regular daily services between Bangkok and Milan in Italy and Oslo in Norway.

The airline's announcement said the new services were in response to increasing demand for services from Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region to major cities in Europe. The flights operate in connection with the Star Alliance.

Flight details

Bangkok-Milan round trip daily flights:

•TG940 departs Bangkok at 12.40am and arrives in Milan at 7.35am local time.

•TG941 departs Milan at 2.05pm local time and arrives in Bangkok at 5.55am.

Bangkok-Oslo round trip daily flights:

•TG954 departs Bangkok at 12.55am and arrives in Oslo at 7.25am local time.

•TG955 departs Oslo at 2.15pm local time and arrives in Bangkok at 6.15am.