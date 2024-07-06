Digital wallet registration prepared

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, right, at a press briefing on the government's digital wallet programme. The project plans to distribute 10,000 baht each to Thais aged 16 and above.

The government is scheduled to announce the registration process for granting rights to people for the digital wallet project by the end of this month.

Speaking after a meeting of the digital wallet subcommittee on Friday, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the meeting focused on the registration process for individuals who do not have a smartphone and how alternatives can be provided for this group.

For people with basic phones, a one-time password can be used.

People without mobile phones can register using their national ID card instead, said Mr Julapun.

Regarding items that cannot be purchased under the digital wallet project, this issue was not considered at this meeting, but is under review by the Commerce Ministry, he said.

Referring to the Bank of Thailand's hesitancy towards the digital wallet scheme, Mr Julapun said when the economy is weak, it needs to be strengthened to better prepare for future problems.

The government also has other stimulus programmes in the pipeline, he said.

The digital wallet is the flagship initiative of the government, led by the Pheu Thai Party, aimed at stimulating the economy.

The project plans to use a budget of roughly 500 billion baht to distribute 10,000 baht each to Thais aged 16 and above. An estimated 50 million people could be eligible.

To be eligible for this scheme, individuals must be Thai citizens with an income (based on personal income tax filings) not exceeding 70,000 baht per month or 840,000 baht per year.

Recipients can spend the money within their districts listed on their ID cards.

The funds are meant to be spent at small businesses, including convenience stores. However, shops receiving digital money can spend it outside their districts.

Recently Mr Julapun said applicants will be required to verify and authenticate their identity, known as know-your-customer procedures, for the digital wallet project through the state-developed "Tang Rat" super app in advance.

The app should help to stagger the registration process for identity verification for this project.

Around 15 million people can be registered in advance, said Mr Julapun.

Tang Rat combines services from all state agencies on digital platforms.