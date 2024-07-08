Govt keen to boost appeal to Muslim tourists

People emerge from the arrival hall at Suvarnabhumi airport after disembarking from a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight, SV846, from Jeddah via Riyadh on Feb 28, 2022. It was the first direct commercial flight from Saudi Arabia in 32 years, following the recent normalisation of diplomatic ties. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government will continue to develop a strategy to turn Thailand into the region's hub for halal tourism, according to spokesman Chai Wacharonke, adding Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered all tourism-related agencies to promote the country as a Muslim-friendly destination.

Mr Chai's statement on Monday came after Thailand came fifth among non-OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) countries on the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) published by Crescent Rating and Mastercard, which ranks countries based on the conveniences they offer to Muslim travellers — including halal food options, travel environment and ease of accessing a place of worship.

Overall, Thailand is ranked 32nd out of 145 countries, with Indonesia and Malaysia tied for the top spot.

The halal tourism industry is growing exponentially, with at least 168 million Muslims expected to travel the world this year, a 15% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Mr Chai.

Thailand is attractive to Muslim travellers because of its multicultural atmosphere and wide selection of Muslim-friendly amenities and halal dining options, he said.

A part of the success, he said, was due to the government's roadmap on halal industry development for 2024-2028, which saw the establishment of the Thai Halal Industrial Centre, which is tasked with boosting the value of the country's halal products in the wider market.

In the future, the government will set up the National Halal Industry Committee, which will steer the country's efforts to become Asean's hub for halal products, he said.