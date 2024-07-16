Visa-free entry to Thailand in effect for 93 countries, territories

A young tourist takes a photo of a tuk-tuk on display at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Visitors from 93 countries and territories can now enter Thailand without a valid visa under a new policy effective from Monday this week.

The list of countries and territories was published in the Royal Gazette on Monday night, with immediate effect.

Passport holders of the listed countries and territories can stay in the country for up to 60 days and can apply to extend their stay for up to 30 days more.

Implementation came after the signing of the directives by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The visa-free scheme previously applied only to passport holders from 57 countries. It was introduced, and has now been expanded, to help reinvigorate the sluggish economy, and especially the tourism sector, left reeling by the Covid-19 pandemic. (continues below)

The list of 93 countries and territories posted on @thailandinISR X account of the Thai embassy in Israel.

The Royal Gazette did not mention two other schemes promoted by the government. One is a policy to increase the number of countries eligible for visas on arrival from 19 to 31 countries.

Another measure is the introduction of the Destination Thailand Visa to attract digital nomads, freelancers and visitors wanting to learn Thai arts and skills. This new visa category is valid for five years and allows the holder to stay for up to 180 days each year.