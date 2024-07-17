TAT focuses on high value, sustainability

Tourists explore Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho), one of Bangkok's most popular tourist attractions, on April 25, 2024. Apichart Jinakul

In order to fix the low level of competitiveness of Thai tourism, the industry must shift from a demand-driven to a supply-driven strategy, said the former governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The TAT announced its marketing direction for 2025 on Monday with a goal to increase revenue by 7.5% from 2024, securing 39 million foreign arrivals and 205 million domestic trips, revised down from a projected 220 million trips announced last week.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the image of Thai tourism next year must be shifted towards high value and sustainability, focusing on quality spending and generating income to new destinations.

"The TAT should prioritise developing tourism supply to improve our competitiveness as well as the country's ranking in the tourism development index," said Yuthasak Supasorn, former governor of the TAT, who is now chairman of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT).

Mr Yuthasak was recently invited to speak at the National Institute of Development Administration's Graduate School of Tourism Management.

During the first half, the number of foreign arrivals climbed to 17.5 million, which was within the forecast made by the Bank of Thailand, predicting a low tourism recovery, he said.

Based on the latest World Economic Forum Travel and Tourism Development Index ranking, Thailand fell to 47th place from 36th, indicating a severe drop in tourism competitiveness.

It stood in 10th within the Asia-Pacific region, and fourth in Southeast Asia, lagging behind Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Neighbouring countries such as Indonesia have been notable for two indicators -- natural resources, and travel and tourism demand sustainability, reaching the top 10.

As Thailand ranked 106th in travel and tourism socio-economic impact, and 102nd in safety and security -- the lowest among Southeast Asian countries -- it indicated that the country had to be more alert in terms of improving tourist safety.

"If the tourism industry wants to maintain its competitiveness, all sectors must work together," he said.

This would include fixing safety issues, upgrading basic infrastructure and developing sustainable tourism, which should align with environmental, social and governance principles.

Mr Yuthasak said tourism can grow sustainably by strengthening the supply side in order to meet demand of high quality tourists, and fairly distribute income among locals and communities, both in major and second-tier cities.

As well as allowing free-visa travel, Thailand must ensure the safety and ease of travel to create a good customer experience from the start of a journey, with fair treatment throughout for both local and international visitors.

He suggested all destinations and businesses set sustainability for tourism growth as the key strategic development, which could take care of the environment, economy and society at present and over the long term, amending laws and regulations which hinder sustainable growth.

"If these actions were mutually committed, along with a direction to grow the number of quality tourists without focusing too much on volume, I'm confident Thailand's tourism industry will become more resilient with strength in value and revenue for the whole sector," said Mr Yuthasak.