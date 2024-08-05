Thai Commerce Ministry waives rent for small vendors

The Commerce Ministry has begun to stop collecting rent from food and market stalls including commercial markets operated by government-run agencies for a period of three months throughout the country prior to the implementation of the digital wallet scheme.

Following discussions with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and other related ministries on Aug 2, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai revealed the progress of the economic recovery project prior to the commencement of the digital wallet scheme in the fourth quarter, noting that the Commerce Ministry has begun to help the public and small entrepreneurs by suspending the monthly rental fee for business operators in 43 welfare food courts, 993 market stalls and 1,047 shops under the Commerce Ministry for three months.

The suspension of the monthly rental fee also covers commercial markets under the Interior Ministry, Public Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, and Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and other important markets such as Chatuchak Weekend Market and Thonburi Market and areas under expressways that fall under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The provincial commercial office, in collaboration with the government and private sector, is preparing designated sales points to help small entrepreneurs sell consumer products at cheap prices at least once a month in all 76 provinces for a period of three months.

The project is scheduled to be held in various locations such as city halls, tourist destinations, industrial estates, petrol stations, universities, forecourts of retail and wholesale stores, plazas in front of local department stores and housing developments that sell Thong Fah (Blue Flag) or low-priced products to help reduce the cost of living.

Some of the available products include eggs, sugar, cooking oil, rice, instant noodles, canned fish, seasonings, detergents, electrical appliances and apparel.

The Commerce Ministry is also coordinating with the Interior Ministry to use military vehicles as Thong Fah mobile unit to sell cheap consumer goods in remote areas.

There is also a plan to cooperate with entrepreneurs who are members of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries, including manufacturers of consumer products, wholesale and retail stores, and local department stores in organising large product sales events nationwide to reduce the burden of living expenses.

“It is believed that while the government is implementing a project to top up 10,000 baht via the digital wallet in the fourth quarter, this project will reduce expenses, increase income and stimulate the grassroots economy,” Mr Phumtham said.