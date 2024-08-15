Pheu Thai sticks to digital wallet plan

Julapun Amornvivat smiles as he received a shirt from supporters of the digital wallet scheme at the Pheu Thai Party's headquarters in Bangkok in October last year. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The 10,000-baht digital wallet project faces uncertainty after the removal of the previous cabinet, but the Pheu Thai Party is committed to advocating for its flagship policy in the next government, said caretaker Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

Mr Julapun, a member of Pheu Thai, said on Thursday that he could not guarantee the continuation of projects from the past administration. However, if Pheu Thai joins the next coalition, it will prioritise the digital wallet scheme as a key policy.

"I can confirm that the Pheu Thai Party, with 141 House representatives, will propose the 10,000-baht handout project if it joins the next coalition government," he said.

The caretaker cabinet will meet on Thursday afternoon to appoint an acting prime minister and outline the responsibilities during the transitional period. Some government projects might face delays, he added.

Mr Julapun also advised those who downloaded the Thang Rath application for the cash handout scheme to keep the app, emphasising its usefulness for accessing a wide range of public services and its security.

The Pheu Thai-led coalition became a caretaker government on Wednesday after the Constitutional Court removed prime minister Srettha Thavisin due to the unethical appointment of a former Prime Minister’s Office minister.

The cash handout scheme was intended to distribute digital money in the fourth quarter of this year but has faced repeated delays due to concerns from authorities, including the Bank of Thailand (BoT).