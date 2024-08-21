Budget director says handout can be in cash

A woman shows a piece of paper with a message supporting the government’s 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme. She belonged to a group which rallied at the Pheu Thai Party’s headquarters in October last year. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The digital wallet funds could be distributed in cash, but the scheme must adhere to the original framework to stimulate the economy, said the Budget Bureau chief.

According to Chalermphol Pensoot, the distribution of 10,000 baht via the digital wallet scheme can still proceed, but it depends on the new government's policies.

"Distributing cash instead of digital money is not an issue, as long as the original objective to stimulate the economy is maintained," he said.

Asked to clarify the schedule of the handout, Mr Chalermphol said it is still expected to follow the original timeline, and there has been no review of the budget calendar. The additional budget bill for fiscal 2024 is awaiting royal approval.

The fiscal 2025 budget is following the parliamentary process, with the second and third readings scheduled for Sept 4-6, he said.

In a related development, caretaker Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday there is still a good solution for the government's digital wallet project, but all procedures need to be completed before an official announcement is made.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, said on Monday it is uncertain whether the government will proceed with the 500-billion-baht digital wallet handout, as it depends on the new administration.

However, the government must implement economic support measures during this period, particularly those that assist low-income earners, he said.

Mr Danucha emphasised that stimulus measures need to be carefully timed, aligning with available resources. Some initial measures can be passed, then evaluated, given that resources are limited, he said.

On Sunday, new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the government would not abandon its flagship handout, but will "study and listen to additional options" to make sure the scheme is fiscally responsible. She was responding to rumours that Thaksin Shinawatra, her father and the former premier, ordered the controversial handout scheme to be scrapped.