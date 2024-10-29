Trang operators unfazed by reports of pricey airfares

Visitors check out Trang travel deals at a tourism fair. Somchai Poomlard

Complaints regarding the price of airfares to Trang should not significantly affect tourism during the high season as prices have dropped to regular levels since the lifting of the travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Local news outlets reported that pricey airfares for flights to Trang, reaching as much as 3,000 baht for a one-way trip, triggered an outcry among locals, who suggested Trang people didn't have any money.

Phithakphong Chaikhot, an advisor to Trang Tourist Association, said the majority of tourists were not concerned much about the high cost of the airfare to Trang as they tended to book tickets far in advance of their planned departure date.

Domestic airfares nationwide have eased from the extraordinary high levels seen during the pandemic, when seat capacity remained limited amid travel restrictions, to the regular levels seen now, he said.

Trang Airport now accommodates six daily flights from three low-cost carriers, namely Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Nok Air.

Booking tickets in advance helped tourists get a reasonable and affordable rate, attributed to the airlines' dynamic pricing mechanism, unlike local travellers or businesspeople, who frequently travel to and from other cities.

He said these groups often booked their flights at short notice, which incurred a costlier airfare.

Mr Phithakphong said airlines have been regulated with a ceiling sales rate issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, so there should no longer be an issue concerning overpriced tickets.

He said from November until the first quarter of 2025, Trang tourism should improve from the corresponding period last year, banking on the reputation of the province's tranquil Koh Kradan and Koh Mook -- two islands famous among foreign visitors.

However, as domestic consumption remains stagnant, the government should relaunch the co-payment scheme to help drive local demand.

He said the scheme could be exclusively applied to hotels, but it could also include other services in the tourism sector.

The Trang Tourist Association will also invite over 40 Malaysian tourism agents to survey hotels and attractions in the province next month, along with holding a business matching event for hoteliers.

Mr Phithakphong said Trang tourism operators would like to have direct flights from Malaysia in order to reduce dependency on the local market.

The association also urged the government to speed up completion of the expansion of Trang Airport by next year, which has been delayed until now.