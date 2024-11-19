B40bn cash handout to oldies by Lunar New Year

Residents of Phimai district in Nakhon Ratchasima stood in the rain to withdraw handout cash from ATMs in September. The northeastern province had the most beneficiaries for the first phase of the scheme. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The government's economic stimulus committee chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday agreed to a cash handout of 10,000 baht to each of about 4 million elderly people by the Lunar New Year in early February.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said after the meeting that the handout would be the second phase of the government's handout scheme and would cost about 40 billion baht.

"We will give the handout to those in need first," he said.

Financial assistance for other groups of recipients would follow some time between April and June next year, Mr Pichai said.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the recipients must have successfully registered for the handout scheme using the Thang Rath app. Recipients of the first round of handouts were not eligible.

To be eligible, an elderly recipient's monthly income must not exceed 70,000 baht, with no more than 500,000 baht in bank savings, he said.

The handout would occur by the Lunar New Year next year, he added.

Arrangements for elderly recipients who do not have a smartphone would be announced soon.

No other details were released.

The coalition-core Pheu Thai Party had earlier planned to hand out digital money worth 10,000 baht to each of 45 million people.