Institute offers strategies for growth and development

Listen to this article

The International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD) is preparing to present the findings of a study on strategies to drive economic growth and development in tourism, agriculture and food, healthcare, and the digital economy.

The institute expects to present the plan to the Commerce Ministry, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries within this month.

Suphakit Chareonkul, executive director of ITD, said it is preparing to present the findings from the Leadership Program on Trade and Development Strategy, initiated by Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, to equip government and private sector leaders with the skills and knowledge to design strategies to drive the country's economic growth and development.

Based on inputs gathered from government and company executives who participated in the intensive three-month programme, which ended on Nov 29, policy recommendations were proposed for the four key industries.

TOURISM

For the tourism sector, the proposal suggests promoting tourism nationwide and making the industry sustainable.

Thailand's tourism industry continues to grow and accounts for roughly 20% of GDP.

In 2019, Thailand welcomed almost 40 million foreign arrivals, a significant increase from 2010 when the country drew only 15 million visitors.

The pandemic led to a slowdown, with a recovery commencing in 2023, marked by growth of more than 30%.

Despite the rebound, the average expenditure per foreign tourist has decreased by 15% compared with 2018.

China was the top source market, accounting for more than 2 million arrivals, followed by 1.39 million Malaysians, 695,624 Russians, 619,186 South Koreans and 546,935 Indians. These nationalities combined accounted for 72% of all foreign arrivals, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

The recent decline in arrivals from China represents a challenge for Thailand, according to ITD.

Programme participants recommend a focus on quality tourists rather than quantity, while launching initiatives such as the development of secondary cities as new destinations, both frequent refrains from government officials over the years.

In addition, tourism should be integrated with other industries such as food, transport and healthcare, while using soft power in cuisine, art and festivals to promote the tourism industry, according to the proposal.

Modern technology and data can be utilised, with the development of the Sabuy-Sabuy app an example, integrating tourism information from relevant agencies.

These initiatives should enhance the value of the country's tourism industry, according to ITD.

AGRICULTURE

Agriculture is vital to Thailand's economy because it employs 19 million people, 40% of the labour force and 9.5 million households. However, this sector generates only 8% of GDP.

Therefore, the proposal urges Thailand to reform its agricultural policies to address market demand, the effects of climate change, and advanced technology through the consolidation of agriculture and food organisations such as the Agriculture and Food Coordination and Public Relations Center, the Agricultural Research Development Agency, and the Thai Food Processors' Association under a single umbrella.

This would enhance management efficiency and enable comprehensive development of the agricultural industry, according to ITD.

Furthermore, the agricultural sector could leverage agricultural innovation and technology to improve efficiency in production.

For example, the Super Smart Agri Map can serve as a tool for strategic planning by farmers and entrepreneurs, estimating the impact of climate change through real-time monitoring of crop prices.

The tool can provide recommendations on producing agricultural products that meet market demand, noted the proposal.

HEALTH AND DIGITAL

As Thailand has strengths in both tourism and high-quality healthcare services, making it a prime destination for medical and wellness tourism, the institute proposes establishing the Thailand Aesthetic Surgery Agency, which would be responsible for issuing licences to foreign doctors, funds to support the training and development of medical personnel in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and cutting-edge medical technology, and promotion of medical equipment exports.

In terms of the digital economy, ITD recommends improving the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises through the use of generative AI to analyse consumer behaviour, identify business opportunities, and develop products in line with changing consumer lifestyles.