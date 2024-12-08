2nd handout ‘by end of Feb’

Listen to this article

Welfare: The second phase of the government’s 10,000-baht cash handout is expected in February, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Saturday.

He said the proposal for assistance for the elderly has been submitted to the cabinet but due to some queries being raised the review was delayed for a week.

However, he insisted the one-time cash payment of 10,000 baht to 4 million elderly people will be implemented by the end of February.

The cash payment totalling 40 billion baht has been approved by the economic stimulus committee chaired by the premier.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat recently gave the details about the second phase.

Those elderly who are eligible must register via the Tang Rat app.

Those who received a 10,000-baht handout in late September will not be eligible.