Almost 33m tourist arrivals in Thailand so far this year

Tourists pose for snaps at Tha Tien pier alongside the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok in Sept this year. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand has welcomed 32.7 million foreign tourists as of Dec 8 this year and they have spent a total of about 1.5 trillion baht, the government said on Sunday.

The top five nationalities were Chinese (6.3 million), Malaysians (4.6 million), Indians (1.9 million), South Koreans (1.7 million), and Russian (1.5 million).

Jirayu Houngsub, spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, said on Sunday that the remaining 20-plus days in Dec are expected to attract long-haul visitors, notably those from Europe.

Inbound seat capacity rose by 10% in the second half of 2024 due to the government’s tourism campaigns and the continued implementation of the “Ease of Travelling” measures, which help facilitating travel to Thailand.

Mr Jirayu welcomed Italian airline Neos’s Friday launch of direct flights from Ostrava – an industrial city in the northeast of the Czech Republic – to Phuket, saying it could help achieve the target of drawing 60,000 Czech travellers to Thailand in 2024.