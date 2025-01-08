Big boost in air travel over the New Year

Listen to this article

Travellers use e-passport checking at Suvarnabhumi airport during New Year holiday. (Photo: Airports of Thailand)

New Year holiday passenger numbers were up almost 20% on last year at Thailand's six main airports, and airlines increased the number of flights accordingly.

There were 19.7% more travellers and 16.4% more flights year-on-year, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Wednesday.

The figures apply to Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports, which are under the supervision of Airports of Thailand plc (AoT).

According to the minister, from Dec 27 to Jan 2 a total of 2.97 million passengers used the main airports - 1.84 million international travellers, up 23.8%, and 1.13 million domestic travellers, up 13.5%.

The airports served 17,385 flights - 9,792 international flights, up 21.7%, and 7,593 domestic flights, up 10.3%.

The greatest number passed through Suvarnabhumi airport. Its procedures took an average 22 minutes for each arriving international traveller, 28 minutes for departure, and 12 minutes for each arriving domestic passenger and 16 minutes for departure.

Minister Suriya said automatic check-in gates played important roles in shortening travellers’ airport time.

AoT president Kerati Kijmanawat said Suvarnabhumi airport served 1.43 million New Year travellers, up 16.1%, and 7,707 flights, up 14.3%. Don Mueang airport handled 758,929 passengers, up 27%, and 4,914 flights, up 19.2%.

Chiang Mai airport served 233,769 passengers, up 19.7%, and 1,425 flights, up 12.1%. Chiang Rai airport had 46,190 passengers, up 14.5%, and 318 flights, up 12%.

Phuket airport saw 437,411 New Year passengers, up 20.4%, and 2,573 flights, 20.5%. Hat Yai airport served 66,092 travelers, up 18.2%, and 448 flights, 17.9%.