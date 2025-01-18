Qatar Airways bullish on growth prospects

Foreign visitors pose for photos in front of a Thai-language sign on the skywalk at Pathumwan intersection. Bangkok is expected to remain a strong route for Qatar Airways this year.

Qatar Airways is optimistic about tourism growth in Southeast Asia, with Thailand remaining a popular destination with a robust load factor.

"Southeast Asia, including Thailand, is an important region for Qatar Airways," said Thierry Antinori, chief commercial officer of the airline.

As the aviation business has returned to pre-pandemic levels, Thailand continues to be the top destination in the airline's network, said Mr Antinori.

Qatar Airways operates 63 weekly flights between Qatar and Thailand, which comprises six daily flights to Bangkok and three daily flights to Phuket.

He said the Bangkok-Doha route has the highest frequency in its Southeast Asia network, and is among the busiest routes in Asia-Pacific.

The airline continued to fly during the pandemic, and although its network fell to less than 33 international destinations during that period, some major routes such as Bangkok-Doha were not suspended.

Passenger traffic in Thailand accounts for more than 30% of the carrier's passengers in Southeast Asia, said Mr Antinori.

He said the average load factor should continue to be healthy, or similar to the 85% recorded in the first half of the airline's fiscal 2024, running from March to September.

The airline sees potential for leisure and business travellers from Thailand, with London, Paris, Manchester, Athens and Berlin the top five most popular destinations, thanks to a large number of students.

Looking ahead, Mr Antinori said the aviation industry workforce has stabilised from the pandemic shortage.

The airline welcomes healthy competition as it helps Qatar Airways grow and enables the industry to evolve, he said.

Mr Antinori said passengers choose Qatar Airways because of its premium branding and onboard service standards, including eight times voted Skytrax Airline of the Year.

The airline's hub Hamad airport was also voted best airport by Skytrax.

Qatar Airways posted a record annual profit in its last financial year ending in March 2024, jumping 39% to US$1.67 billion.

The airline carried 40 million passengers with an 83% average load factor.

He said the airline is optimistic about global growth as it plans to expand its network to new destinations such as Tashkent, Hamburg and Kinshasa, while resuming services to Lisbon and Venice.

Qatar Airways has 245 aircraft ordered as it prepares for growth in coming years.

The airline launched a new campaign called "AI Adventure" that uses artificial intelligence to enable guests to insert themselves into films, becoming the main character during a journey.

Mr Antinori said the personal and immersive experience will inspire travellers, enhancing the customer experience.