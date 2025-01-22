Thailand tops among region's tourists

Listen to this article

Thailand welcomed over 10.6 million travellers from the region last year, accounting for 30% of all international arrivals.

Thailand ranks as the top dream destination for Southeast Asian travellers, according to Grab's SEA Travel Insights 2024 report.

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, senior director of commercial and marketing at Grab Thailand, said Southeast Asian tourists represent one of the most significant markets for Thailand, contributing substantially to the country's tourism industry each year.

In 2024, Thailand welcomed over 10.6 million travellers from the region, accounting for 30% of all international arrivals.

According to Grab's survey conducted among users in six countries -- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand -- with responses from 11,074 participants, 81% plan to travel internationally, up from 72% the previous year, while over half (52%) prefer destinations within Southeast Asia, followed by East Asia (44%), including China, Japan and South Korea.

Thailand ranks as the most popular destination, followed by Singapore and Malaysia, thanks to its natural attractions and cultural charm.

The Thai government has promoted soft power through events such as music festivals, concerts, food festivals and traditional celebrations like Songkran and Loy Krathong.

Grab also reported insights into the travel behaviour and trends of digital travellers in the region.

Respondents are tech-savvy, with 86% of tourists likely to use technology such as augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence for travel-related activities, including gathering travel information, previewing destinations, comparing prices and planning itineraries.

Another trend is the popularity of independent trip planning, with 81% preferring to plan their own trips and nearly two-thirds booking flights, accommodation and attractions online themselves. Roughly 18% still opt for tour packages to save time.

However, travellers have become more budget-conscious, with 82% of respondents setting a budget for their trips in advance, though more than half occasionally exceed it.

Some 56% say their travel budget has increased from last year, while 53% are worried about inflation.

A full 68% of respondents are likely to purchase travel insurance, covering issues such as lost or damaged luggage, flight delays or cancellations, and medical emergencies.

Travellers are also prioritising sustainability, with 45% consistently opting for sustainable travel options, such as using eco-friendly transport, reducing plastic consumption and supporting local businesses or communities.

Moreover, 78% are willing to pay a premium for businesses with sustainable practices, according to Grab.