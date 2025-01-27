B10,000 handout reaches elderly, more to follow

Listen to this article

Elderly people arrive at the Nakhon Ratchasima branch of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima to either check for or withdraw the handout on Monday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The government delivered its 10,000-baht handout to each of 3 million elderly people early Monday morning, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said payments of subsequent stages would follow later.

The prime minister presided over the ceremonial launch of stage two of the handout, for eligible Thais aged 60 years and over, at Government House at 10am.

Actual payments started going into accounts much earlier in the day.

Recipients must have registered using the Tang Rath app and linked the PromptPay service to their ID card number. Their annual income must be below 840,000 baht and total deposits in all bank accounts must be below 500,000 baht.

In the event some eligible recipients were unable to link their account with the PromptPay app in time for this round of the handout, the Comptroller General's Department has announced those people can receive the money in the next three rounds, scheduled for Feb 28, March 28 and April 28. They must link their ID card number with the PromptPay service at least three days before the money is to be transferred.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn said the handout was intended to stimulate the economy.

The government delivered the handout in its first phase to 14.45 million people who were holders of government welfare cards and people with disabilities last year and the second-phase transfer on Monday should inject 30 billion baht more into the national economy, she said.

“I hope it will be spent. The sum will relieve people’s troubles in many ways and may help develop many people's lives. Today is a good day. I would like recipients to make the most use of the handout, happily. The Finance Ministry will elaborate on the next phases of the handout,” Ms Paetongtarn said.

The 10,000-baht handout was a campaign policy of her Pheu Thai Party before the May 14, 2023 general election.

On Monday morning, many people were seen checking their bank accounts for the deposit, with many withdrawing the money, at branches of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.

In Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima, Cherd Khampermpoon, 70, said he withdrew the whole 10,000 baht sum from an ATM at 2am, to make sure that it was not stolen by scammers.

Another recipient, Nirrot Chujan, 71, said he was very glad to receive the handout and would use it to make loan repayments and buy milk for his grandchildren.

“The handout is huge, given the present economic situation. It is very helpful to the poor. I would like to thank the government for helping poor people,” he said.