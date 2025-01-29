Hotels insist on government action to address PM2.5

Listen to this article

Bangkok sky is clouded with PM2.5 dust. Hotel operators urge the government to solve this issue as soon as possible. (Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Hotel operators are urging the government to work with the entire supply chain to solve the smog issue before it severely hampers tourism, while hostels cry foul over the high cost burden of having clean air for guests.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, executive vice-president of Sukosol Hotels, said hotels have not reported any cancellations or delays attributed to smog during the high season or the Chinese New Year festival this week.

She said hotels regularly maintain and clean air conditioners and air purifiers to ensure safety standards for guests.

"Reform is needed across the tourism supply chain to create environmentally friendly services, aiming at reducing pollution," said Mrs Marisa.

The government could encourage the private sector to join the scheme by subsidising tour operators who opt for electric vehicles or encouraging them to use transport with low carbon emissions, she said.

Mrs Marisa said the government should enact the Clean Air Act as soon as possible, while ensuring strict law enforcement to address the smog problem at all levels.

Hostels in Bangkok have not yet been affected by the unsafe levels of PM2.5 dust, but some operators may temporarily close their outdoor spaces for activities, said Naree Suneta, president of the Hostel Thailand Association and owner of Suneta Hostel Khaosan.

Ms Naree said not all hostels can afford to invest in better air-purifying systems as they still have low incomes given the slower recovery than larger hotels in recent years.

She said the association asked for cooperation among its members to ensure healthy measures for guests.

Over the long run, the government needs to confront the issue holistically by dealing with all stakeholders in the economy, said Ms Naree.

"If the situation persists, tourists will choose other destinations and avoid Thailand," she said.

While Chinese arrivals might be suppressed during the Lunar New Year festival because of concerns over scams and human trafficking, hostels are attracting other markets from Asia and Europe, said Ms Naree.

She said hostels should record average occupancy of 80-90% in January.

A greater short-term concern than smog is safety at small hotels and hostels following a fire in a Khao San hotel during the New Year holiday, said Ms Naree.

The association is working with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to scrutinise the safety standards of hostels and small hotels in major tourism areas.