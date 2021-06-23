BTS members become stock-rich as label stock tests new highs

Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a photo opportunity promoting their new single 'Butter' in Seoul on May 21, 2021. (Reuters photo)

SEOUL: Seven members of K-pop superstar BTS have joined the stock-rich group with holdings of over 20 billion won (56 billion baht) after shares of their entertainment agency Hybe Co topped 300,000 won for the first time since debut in October.

Shares of Hybe closed 5.39% higher at 313,000 won on Friday, topping 300,000 won for the first time since its Kospi debut on Oct 15. Its shares have been on a gaining streak for seven trading sessions with the price soaring nearly 20% from June 9. The surge in share price has sent its market cap to reach 11.1 trillion won.

Shares of Hybe finished on Wednesday 0.9% lower at 321,500 won.

The stock rise has pushed up stock value of each BTS member to 21.4 billion won. Each member owns 68,385 in Hybe common shares after the agency’s largest shareholder Bang Si-hyuk gifted 478,695 shares in total to the boy band members before the company went public last year.

The value of the shares reaches 150 billion won combined and 21.4 billion won per member, which is more than double that of 9.2 billion won based on the offering price of 135,000 won apiece.

According to FnGuide, the value of shares each held by BTS members is 43rd highest for holders aged under 30. The members are aged between 24 and 29.

The value of shares owned by Bang, meanwhile, has surged to over 4 trillion won, which is nearly the value of shares held by Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun. Bang owns 13,151,394 Hybe shares or 34.74% of the total.

Netmarble, which owns 19.9% in Hybe shares, also saw value surge to 2.3 trillion won.

Shares of Hybe has been on a roll with BTS’s new single Butter hitting top spot for a third week on US Billboard single chart. The boyband’s best album, BTS, The Best, in Japan also sold 572,000 units on the first day of release, ranking top on Oricon’s daily album chart.

Foreign ownership in Hybe also soared to over 11%, up from 3.62% upon debut.