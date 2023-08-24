Thai pop singer 'Bird' named as national artist

Singer Thongchai "Bird" McIntyre has been awarded national artist status alongside 11 other renowned Thai artists.

Through his decades-long singing career, Bird is best known for his chart-topping Thai pop music in which he sold at least 25 million albums. He also starred in popular soap operas and movies.

Bird was named the 2022 national artist in performing arts by Cultural Minister Itthiphol Kunplome on Wednesday.

Mr Itthiphol announced a series of national artist appointments after a meeting of the Office of the National Culture Commission (OCAC).

Since 1985, the National Artist Achievement Award has been granted annually to recognise 354 Thai artists in all. For the 2022 awards, the list of 12 acknowledged artists, including Bird, was divided into three categories: performing arts, visual arts, and literature.

Other awardees in the performing arts category include composer Somtow Sucharitkul, alias S P Somtow, Pradit Prasartthong for contemporary drama, Noppharatsuphakarn Wangnaitham for traditional drama as well as Somchai Thabporn and Ratrisriwilai Bongsittiporn, also known by her stage name of Ratri Sriwilai.

Four were listed in the visual arts category: Phitsanu Suphanimit, Jetkumthorn Phromyothi, Direk Sittikarn, and Rirkrit Kaewwichian. Children's literature writer Kirk Yoonphan and literature expert Boontuan Sriworapoj were recognised in the literature category.

National artists receive 25,000 baht monthly in allowance for life, alongside benefits that include health insurance and funeral costs, from the OCAC.