Central Group embraces the world of art

Central Group has announced its support for the Collateral Event at the 60th International Art Exhibition (Biennale Arte 2024) which takes place in Venice, Italy, from now until Nov 24.

Biennale Arte 2024 is the world's longest-running and most recognised international contemporary art event, while the Collateral Events showcase work by artists selected by non-profit public or private organisations from all across the world.

For the pleasure of global viewers, Central Group is bringing two pieces of art by Thai and Filipino artists selected by Prof Apinan Poshyananda, artistic director and chief executive of Bangkok Art Biennale. Their art had previously been presented in Thailand. It reveals identities that reflect ideas, worldviews and cultures as well as encouraging enthusiasts to explore artwork from around the world.

The Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation is one of the event's primary organisers, working with the government, private sector and partners, as well as Prof Apinan who serves as the curator. He has selected and assembled more than 40 exceptional works from Southeast Asian countries by 15 artists for exhibition in order to promote Asean art to the rest of the world and build Thailand's reputation. The Collateral Event takes place at Palazzo Smith Mangilli Valmarana and draws a lot of attention from attendees and art enthusiasts.

Here are the two works chosen by Prof Apinan for Biennale Arte 2024.

￼ A Symphony Dyed Blue is a video-only installation with sounds by Kawita Vatanajyankur, a modern Thai artist with a distinct way of expressing her work. Her artwork was inspired by the documentary River Blue, which highlights some of the most polluted rivers in the world and how the chemical dyes used in the fashion industry have harmed them. Kawita's body acts as a metal machine, spinning yarns within a pool of toxic water filled with shades of denim dyes and white foam. The artwork was commissioned by Central Department Store. Additionally, it was also on display in front of Central at CentralWorld as an interactive virtual reality installation as part of the exhibition "VOIDSCAPE".

￼ 14 Stations Of The Cross was inspired by Christian religious beliefs created by Alwin Reamillo, a contemporary Filipino artist whose work has been exhibited in many countries, including in Thailand,at the Jing Jai Gallery in the Jing Jai Market in Chiang Mai. It is a series of mixed-media works designed to resemble enormous wooden matchboxes that serve as shrines or altars and represent ideas about the history of Christianity and the Catholic Church, serving as a kind of reminder to everybody. Jing Jai Gallery supported him in making this piece of art and curated the art to be exhibited in there. It was his final solo exhibition prior to his death.

Currently, Central Group operates the Jing Jai Gallery, a venue inside the Jing Jai Market in Chiang Mai, to showcase collections of well-known and new-generation Thai and international artists' works. This makes it possible for interested parties and visitors to engage with the artwork.

Thai works at the Biennale Arte 2024 in Venice, Italy. ATUL LOKE