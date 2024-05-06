Take a journey into parallel worlds

Art lovers are invited into the psychological exploration of parallel worlds during "The Reflections Of Our Imagined Realities", which is running at Saratta Space at Reno Hotel Bangkok, Soi Kasemsan 1, Rama I Road, until June 2.

This is the first solo exhibition by Nattakorn Choonhavan, an emerging artist who presents a series of hand-crafted symbolic jewellery. A graduate with a bachelor's in business from Australia, he moved back to Thailand and founded a jewellery brand whose design was influenced by ancient adornments and primitive myths he learned through travelling to different towns.

For this show, he examines his photographic journey which often searches for the reflective distortion of realities. The accidental illusions in his film photography are pathways to imagine the visualisation of other metaphysical worlds.

He then immerses himself into new imaginative myths inspired by his photography work interwoven with emblematic armour and tools from Greek mythology, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery (Kintsugi) and Buddhism's philosophical term maya (or illusion).

As a result, the artist comes up with a new spiritual interpretation. He fills the exhibition space with large and small installations of his brass and sterling silver pieces accessorised with momentous gemstones and organic pearls to narrate the possibilities of the unveiled truths happening inside the minds of his audiences.

The exhibition is open for public viewing daily from 8.30am to 5.30pm (except Mondays). There is no admission fee.

Visit saratta.space.