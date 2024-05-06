Guardians of the forest

Can’t stand the heat? Save the rainforests.

Putting the spotlight on Southeast Asia’s largest unbroken rainforest is “Call Of The Cardamoms”, an exhibition on display at The House On Sathorn, W Bangkok, until May 31.

The rainforest of the Cardamom Mountains is spread over southern Cambodia and Thailand, and is crucial for the environmental and cultural health of Thailand, Cambodia and the region. It is also one of the most species-rich tropical rainforest ecosystems in the area. However, like most green spaces it is under threat from poachers and deforestation.

To raise funds for its conservation, W Bangkok has joined hands with Shinta Mani Hotels and the Shinta Mani Foundation to host "Call Of The Cardamoms". The group exhibition features an array of diverse artists, each bringing unique perspectives and mediums to the showcase. At the forefront, is architect and artist Bill Bensley.

Since 2007, Bensley has been supporting the Cambodian people through the Shinta Mani Foundation and helping to protect the Cambodian rainforest, in collaboration with the Wildlife Alliance, which provides on-the-ground protection to one of the last unfragmented rainforests in Southeast Asia.

Ceramic sculptures by Thai artist Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch, known to challenge perceptions with his thought-provoking works that blend reality and surrealism with subtle humour and irony, are also on display. Underwood Factory Phuket, led by John Underwood, showcases furniture and homeware pieces crafted from salvaged materials, reflecting a commitment to eco-conscious design. Ploenchan Vinyaratn, known as “Khun Mook”, combines traditional weaving techniques with contemporary designs, creating tactile textile art that evokes a range of emotions.

Thai silk specialist Jim Thompson has also launched a new range of interior fabrics suitable for curtains, upholstery and throws. A selected pattern from this new collection will also be on display.

Trey Hurst, a visual artist and designer, who lives in Bangkok, is known for abstract ink and watercolour drawings on handmade Saa paper and bold paintings on raw canvas. He draws inspiration from the constant making and remaking of patterns in our built environment, the lines and grids of urban infrastructure, and the ways in which our man-made structures interact with nature. Aubrey Kurlansky, artist and designer, has designed silk scarves, which pay homage to the most trafficked animal in Southeast Asia — the pangolin, and other creatures found in the Cardamom forest like the guar, sun bear and clouded leopard.

Palat Studio & P45 Space presents furniture inspired by Cardamom animals, blending European grandeur with Asian sensibilities in elegant and intricate designs. Eric Raisina, a fashion designer based in Siem Reap, Cambodia, infuses traditional Malagasy textiles with contemporary fashion trends, creating vibrant and luxurious haute couture pieces. Kate Spencer presents a collection of oil paintings and charcoal drawings inspired by the vibrant colours and soft shapes of her Caribbean surroundings.

Luxury furniture manufacturer Baker-McGuire has also created a new line called “Wild”, based on selected animals of the Cardamom Forest and will debut 12 selected pieces at the event.

Lastly, Bruce Pashak invites viewers into a world of abstract anti-narratives, using imagery, text and technology to create thought-provoking art forms that challenge conventional perceptions. Together, these artists offer a rich tapestry of creativity, innovation and cultural exploration at the exhibition.

All the items in the exhibition are for sale, proceeds of which will support the preservation, protection and conservation of the Cardamom Rainforests, home to diverse native species such as langurs, slow lorises, mongooses and gibbons. Visit W Bangkok’s website.