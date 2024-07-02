Renowned director Puangsoi 'Rose' Aksornsawang returns with new live performance

Renowned author, scriptwriter and director of indie film Nakorn-Sawan (2018), Puangsoi "Rose" Aksornsawang will unveil her first live performance, A Draft Of Dead Birds, inspired by the novel Muang Malai. The show will take place from July 12-14 at Bangkok CityCity Gallery, Sathon Road.

In A Draft Of Dead Birds, Puangsoi will be joined by an ensemble of artists including Prim Patnasiri, Ornanong Thaisriwong, Prapamonton Eiamchan, Wasu Wanrayangkoon and Parinee Buthrasri. Together, they will delve into the narrative of Muang Malai, a novel by the writer Wayla. The story intertwines the experiences of Thai characters across Berlin, Bangkok and Singapore, linked by the mysterious discovery of a dead bird on their balconies. Each setting reveals a poignant tale of existence, disappearance, decay and belonging.

Before the performance, attendees will receive a copy of Muang Malai, encouraging them to interpret and engage. Whether acting as a director, actor or audience, the act of reading becomes an interplay between projection and reality. This collision of ideas and imagination sparks an exploration of the interplay between text, visual storytelling, filmmaking and the immersive atmosphere of casting.

Following the success of Nakorn-Sawan, Puangsoi envisioned creating another film titled "I Open A Curtain To See A Dead Bird". However, the project faced challenges and has been on hold since. Puangsoi then introduced another concept in 2020 at Bangkok CityCity Gallery. This project, centred on casting amidst the rehearsal process, evolved through activities such as reading aloud, speaking, acting and visual projection. It was further developed during the workshop "A: Creator's Lab", by B-Floor Theatre.

In this live performance, Puangsoi returns to the same space where her initial experimentation took place. She views the casting process as a bridge connecting nonfiction and fictional narratives, personal and collective stories. Throughout the three acts, the actors, despite sharing the same script, bring distinctiveness through repetition and reinvention. They unleash their imagination, grappling with the fluidity of their roles. Complementing the actors, live score and video elements enhance the performance.

The narrative, comprising fragmented stories, reflects symptoms interconnected within the collective, fusing various methods and experiences. The lingering question for Puangsoi and her co-creators remains: will they find an answer? The outcome of this artistic endeavour within the gallery space is unpredictable. It could conclude definitively or serve as a prelude to a new direction for Puangsoi in A Draft Of Dead Birds.

Puangsoi Aksornsawang is a director, writer and scriptwriter. She received a DAAD scholarship in 2014 and completed her Master's of Fine Arts at the University of the Arts Hamburg in 2018. Her debut feature Nakorn-Sawan (2018) premiered at the Busan International Film Festival and won the Taipei Golden Horse's Observation Mission for Asian Cinema Award, screening at numerous international film festivals.

A Draft Of Dead Birds schedule:

All the performances are conducted in Thai.

Round 1: July 12

Round 2: July 13

Round 3: July 14

Showtime: 6-7.15pm

Limited capacity. Only 50 spots available per round.

Doors open at 5pm each day.