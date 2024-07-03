All-star line-up for 'Last One Laughing Thailand'

Prime Video has revealed a star-studded cast of Thai comedic talent for for "LOL: Last One Laughing Thailand".

This latest local adaptation of the global fan-favourite comedy series will feature 10 of Thailand’s most celebrated comedic talents. Darunee "Pexky" Sutthipitux, Pongsatorn "Phuak" Jongwilas, Kyutae "Kyutae Oppa)" Sim, Kanticha "Ticha" Chumma, Thongchai "Pingpong" Thongkuntom, Boriboon "Tuck" Chanruang, Warawut "Tum" Poyim, Niparporn "Zani" Thitithanakarn, Chatchai "Ball" Jumnienkul and Sakuntala "Tonhorm" Tienpairoj.

LOL: Last One Laughing Thailand will available on Prime Video, with the first two episodes premiering on July 4 and two episodes following each subsequent week.

Hosted by Pramote "Oat" Pathan and Siwat "C" Chotchaicharin, the six-part competition series pits the best comedic talents against each other in a celebrity showdown, where anything can happen. During the six-hour competition, the comedians aim to eliminate others by making them laugh while not laughing themselves.

It's a gruelling test of comedic prowess and self-control as they navigate outrageous antics and strategic manoeuvres to emerge as the last one standing. With every moment captured by multiple cameras, viewers are in for a front-row seat to witness the ultimate clash of humour and endurance.

Two other Southeast Asian versions, LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines and LOL: Last One Laughing Indonesia, premiere on July 4 and July 11, respectively. The LOL: Last One Laughing format has become the most watched title of all time on Prime Video in Italy, France and Germany, and has had hugely successful local versions in Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Sweden.