New releases for your streaming pleasure: July 3-9

Looking for titles to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

NETFLIX

The Man with 1000 Kids

Premieres on July 3

A group of families learn the charismatic man they had trusted is sperm donor to hundreds - or perhaps thousands - of other children across the world.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Premieres on July 3

Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.

Pattaya Heat

Premieres on July 4

In Thailand's vicious underworld, rival gangs chase the ultimate score: a cache of gold worth millions. But can they survive long enough to claim it?

Love Reset

Premieres on July 5

With just 30 days before a couple finalizes their bitter divorce, a car crash gives them both amnesia — and a second chance to rediscover lost love.

The Boyfriend

Premieres on July 9

Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend.

HBO/ HBO GO

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Premieres on July 4

The film is an explosive, action-packed adventure that follows Kong’s journey to find his family through an undiscovered layer of Hollow Earth—and what he uncovers inadvertently brings forth the most dangerous threat to mankind yet... one that can only be countered (and possibly conquered) by the combined forces of Kong and Godzilla, now evolved like never before.

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12

Premieres on July 8

Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic comedy series offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalised life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

PRIME VIDEO

LOL: Last One Laughing Thailand

Premieres on July 4

The show pits 10 of the best comedic talents against each other in a celebrity showdown, where anything can happen. During the six-hour wacky competition, the comedians aim to eliminate others by making them laugh while not laughing themselves. It's a gruelling test of comedic prowess and self-control as they navigate outrageous antics and strategic manoeuvres to emerge as the last one standing. An adaptation of Documental, where the host leads ten comedians in an anything goes “battle of laughter behind closed doors".

Space Cadet

Premieres on July 4

Tiffany “Rex” Simpson has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine, her “doctored” application lands her in Nasa’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get to the top of her class. Nasa programme directors Pam and Logan certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover?