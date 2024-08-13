Exhibition unveils the depth of printmaking

Art viewers are invited to understand the intrinsic meaning and the often-overlooked potential within the art of printmaking during "Pres-s-ence", which is running at 333Gallery, until Sept 1.

This is a group exhibition by 10 artists from various artistic practices, including those who practise strictly within the traditional printmaking disciplines and those who work on the edge of the medium or operate independently of the print facility.

The artists who follow the traditional disciplines are Teppong Hongsrimaung, Jakkee Kongkaew, Amnat Kongwaree, Sahatsawat Lertsiri, Praween Piangchoompu and Surasak Sornsena; while the artists whose work might not even be considered printmaking in the traditional sense are Natthaphon Chaiworawat, Yannawit Kunchaethong, Jason Lim and Rungruang Sittirerk.

Representing three distinct notions of "pressure", "separation" and "presence" in its title, the exhibition reflects that printmaking exists in our daily life more often and in much more forms than we tend to think.

Artwork by Rungruang Sittirerk. 333Gallery

The juxtaposition of different types of work invites viewers to think about the physical actions and different manoeuvres that occur during a printmaking operation and how meanings are generated at the fundamental physical level.

Divided into three parts, "Executable Prints", "The Realm of Spirituality" and "Repetitive Strokes", the exhibition aims to bring viewers closer to the artists' hands and see for themselves that printmaking isn't merely a means of reproduction but, in fact, it has enabled and inspired numerous innovations throughout human history.

333Gallery is located at Warehouse 30, Charoen Krung 30, and opens daily from 11am to 6pm, except Monday.