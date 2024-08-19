An evening of Rachmaninoff awaits at TCC

Armenian-American pianist Sergei Babayan will join the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra in a concert held on the auspicious occasion of HM Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's birthday in the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

"Sergei Babayan Plays Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto" will see maestro Tomas Grau, chief conductor and artistic director of the Franz Schubert Filharmonia, conduct the orchestra in a performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No.3 In D Minor, Op 30 featuring Sergei Babayan as guest soloist.

Born into a musical family, Babayan began his studies in Armenia and continued at the Moscow Conservatory. He won consecutive first prizes in several major international competitions and regularly performs at many of the world's most prestigious venues across Europe and in America.

The genius pianist appears as soloist with the world's foremost orchestras including the London Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Warsaw Philharmonic, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre National de Lille, Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Sergei Babayan. photo courtesy of Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation

Rachmaninoff was one of the greatest pianists of the 20th century. He wrote Piano Concerto No.3 for his first visit to America in 1909 and the second performance of the piece was conducted by Gustav Mahler, with Rachmaninoff at the piano.

Also featured in the programme will be Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No.5 In D Minor, Op 47. First performed in 1937, it was simple and had direct musical language, extended well-shaped melodies and a positive fanfare at the end.

Tickets cost 600, 1,000, 1,800, 2,400 and 3,000 baht (half price for students and seniors aged 60 and above) and can be purchased from Thai Ticket Major outlets (visit thaiticketmajor.com or call 02-262-3456).

Visit rbsothailand.com.