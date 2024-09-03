Final chapter for beloved 'Tuay Toon' magazine

One of the country's oldest and best-loved magazines, <i>Tuay Toon</i>, is being shut down after "edutaining" readers for more than 50 years.

The publisher, P-Vatin, announced it will cease publishing both Tuay Toon, a pocket magazine, and Tuay Toon Special, a regular-size magazine from the end of September.

The decision was published on the two magazines' Facebook pages.

It cited economic problems and other factors for the closure of the two publications.

The publishing house had tried to keep the two magazines going, but to no avail. "It's time for us to take a rest and say goodbye," the announcement said.

"Please accept our apologies because we can no longer offer you content, entertainment and happiness," it added.

The decision came only two months after P-Vatin said on Writers' Day, May 5, that "the Tuay Toon gang continues to write and present the magazines for our loyal readers".

Tuay Toon has been with readers for 54 years and its sister publication, Tuay Toon Special, 50 years.

The magazines were founded by cartoonist Vatin Pinchaleo, who died in 2015, aged 85.

The titles came from his nickname, Tuay, an abbreviation of the original name, Ruan Cartoon Khong Tuay. Vatin once described his beloved publication as presenting "edutainment" for followers.

Famous writers drawn to the original magazine included former prime minister MR Kukrit Pramoj. Its success led to the launch of Tuay Toon Special.

Fans of the two publications were shocked by the announcement. Many reportedly rushed to order their final copies of the two magazines before they disappear from the shelves.

Many posted their goodbyes to Tuay Toon and Tuay Toon Special on the magazines' Facebook pages.

"Thank you for staying with me when I was lonely," one fan said of Tuay Toon, using the name Benjamin HunHun Tachawanto. "You gave me happiness each and every day when I was a child."

"I have read Tuay Toon Special since I was a child. It made me a reader," Norre Pakpibul said in praise of the sister magazine. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the editorial team and all writers who have come this far. I am still looking to read your articles, no matter what platform they will be on."

P-Vatin did not say whether the company would take the two magazines into the digital world.

The cover on the last edition of Tuay Toon shows founder Vatin at centre stage with his team behind him, taking a bow of theatrical farewell.