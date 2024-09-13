Chalong, ‘Thailand’s King of Action Films’, dies at 93

The legendary action movie and TV director and national artist Chalong Pakdeevijit passed away on Friday at the age of 93 at Ramathibodi Hospital.

His passing was announced by Prasop Riangngern, director-general of the Department of Cultural Promotion, who was informed by the late director’s family.

Chalong had been treated at the hospital earlier for pulmonary edema, according his family. On Aug 9, his wife provided an update on his condition, saying his health was improving, he was recovering at home and he was in good spirits.

Born on March 18, 1931 in Bangkok, Chalong, whose real name was Boonchalong, was widely hailed as an icon of the action genre. His father was a director and producer, and his brothers are all in the movie industry. He started his career as a cinematographer in 1950 and directed his first film in 1968.

His classic action films included the Thong (Gold) film series, starting in 1973. He was also recognised as a pioneer of TV action dramas, with his most memorable works including Raya, Angkor and Lued Chao Phraya.

Chalong received the National Artist Award for Performing Arts (Director) in 2013. In February of last year, the Guinness Book of Records recognised him as the oldest active TV director, as of Sept 1, 2022, when he was 90 years and 297 days old.

Mr Prasop said the department was waiting for details of the funeral rites from the late director’s family.

According to Mr Prasop, the family will receive compensation for ceremonial items for the funeral as well as another 150,000 baht to fund production of a book highlighting Chalong’s achievements.