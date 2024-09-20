Lisa to perform at Victoria’s Secret comeback show

Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban has been officially announced as the final performer for this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, marking a comeback after a six-year gap.

The popular annual runway show will take place on Oct 15 in Brooklyn, New York, featuring its first-ever all-women lineup.

The announcement was posted on the brand’s online platforms this week, beginning with the American singer Cher, followed by the South African singer Tyla and concluding with Lisa, who was announced on Friday.

"We're so excited to watch her perform live on the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show," the brand said in the post.

The last show Victoria’s Secret hosted was in 2018, broadcast in its original television format. In 2019, the show was cancelled due to decreasing ratings and a series of controversies over the brand’s inclusivity and perpetuation of beauty standards on the runway.

The 2024 comeback show has sparked fans’ interest, with the lingerie, beauty product and perfume brand confirming that it will deliver what customers have been asking for.

Last week, Buri Ram-born Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink won her historic second trophy at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), following her first soloist win in 2022.