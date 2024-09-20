Lisa to perform at Victoria’s Secret comeback show
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Lisa to perform at Victoria’s Secret comeback show

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 20 Sep 2024 at 16:43

NEWSPAPER SECTION: News

WRITER: Online Reporters

Lisa, 27, performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, on Sept 11, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)
Lisa, 27, performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, on Sept 11, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban has been officially announced as the final performer for this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, marking a comeback after a six-year gap.   

The popular annual runway show will take place on Oct 15 in Brooklyn, New York, featuring its first-ever all-women lineup.

The announcement was posted on the brand’s online platforms this week, beginning with the American singer Cher, followed by the South African singer Tyla and concluding with Lisa, who was announced on Friday.

"We're so excited to watch her perform live on the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show," the brand said in the post.

The last show Victoria’s Secret hosted was in 2018, broadcast in its original television format. In 2019, the show was cancelled due to decreasing ratings and a series of controversies over the brand’s inclusivity and perpetuation of beauty standards on the runway.

The 2024 comeback show has sparked fans’ interest, with the lingerie, beauty product and perfume brand confirming that it will deliver what customers have been asking for.

Last week, Buri Ram-born Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink won her historic second trophy at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), following her first soloist win in 2022.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

The best of Koh Samui

The best of Koh Samui

Life
Discover innovative Thai products

Discover innovative Thai products

Life
New releases for your streaming pleasure: Sept 18-24

New releases for your streaming pleasure: Sept 18-24

Life
A brush with divinity

A brush with divinity

Life
Full list of winners at the 76th Emmy Awards

Full list of winners at the 76th Emmy Awards

Life

TRENDING