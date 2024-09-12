Lisa wins second award at VMAs

Lalisa 'Lisa' Manoban won her historic second trophy at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), following her first soloist win in 2022.

"Rockstar," Lisa's first single released under her own label LLOUD, won the best Korean pop music video at the VMAs, held at UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday. The song was also nominated in three other categories: Best Editing, Best Choreography and Best Art Direction.

At the event, the 27-year-old artist, who made her debut with K-pop girl group Blackpink in 2016, dazzled in a red leather outfit, performing a medley of her two solo hits, "Rockstar" and her latest single, "New Woman."

In her acceptance speech, she thanked her LLOUD team, their partners at RCA Records and her global fanbases, known as Blinks and Lilies.

"Rockstar was a meaningful comeback for me after 'Lalisa,' so this is very special," the Buri Ram native said.

She ended her speech with "khob khun ka" (thank you) in Thai.

Lisa, known for her dance skills and stage presence, made history by becoming the first female artist to win Best K-pop twice, following her 2022 victory with "Lalisa."