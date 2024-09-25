Thai masters shine at Christie's Hong Kong auction

Thai art masterpieces will be shining alongside world-class items during the "20th And 21st Century Art Sales", which will take place at Christie's new Asia Pacific headquarters in Hong Kong, from tomorrow to Friday.

Held as part of grand celebrations of the new headquarters by Christie's Hong Kong located at Henderson -- a state-of-the-art building designed by the world's top architect firm Zaha Hadid Architects -- the inaugural sale brings precious art objects by world-class artists, including Thais, up for auction.

This is a chance to view masterpieces from the 20th and 21st centuries. Highlights include paintings by internationally renowned artists such as Les Canots Amarrés (1887) by Vincent Van Gogh; Nymphéas (1897-1899) by Claude Monet; 05.06.80 – Triptyque (1980) by Zao Wou-Ki; and Blue Pointillist by Kim Whanki.

Meanwhile, pieces by leading Thai artists include Untitled (1966) by Thawan Duchanee; Universe (1972) by Pratuang Emjaroen; Untitled (1963) by Tang Chang; and The Yellow MET (2017) by Natee Utarit; as well as Shore Scene With Boats, Rocks And Scaffold-Like Poles (1961) and Buddha (1967) by Damrong Wong-Uparaj.

Pre-auction viewing of lots is running until tomorrow.