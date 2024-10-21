TK Park screens a touching Korean drama

TK Park is screening Our Season, the fifth in the 2024 Contemporary World Film Series programme, at its Auditorium, 8th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, on Saturday at 4pm.

Directed by Yook Sang-hyo, this is a moving story of love that traverses this world and the next. The Korean drama centres around a mother and daughter who do not share a good relationship, thanks to a lack of communication.

The mother worked hard for her daughter to study overseas, but hardly spent time with her. The daughter felt the void so much that she left for the US without even saying goodbye to her mother. Soon after, the mother passed away.

Later, the daughter returned to her hometown where she decided to work in a diner, and serve food made from her mother's best recipes. Meanwhile, the mother missed her daughter so much that she managed to get permission to visit her for three days, with a guide to boot.

Many things happened during those three days, which are studded with humour, emotion and irony. The mother gets frustrated when her daughter can't see or hear her, as she's a ghost! But at the end of the sojourn, the mother and daughter reconnect, and regain their love for each other, even though they live in two worlds.

The film, with excellent performances by two top actresses, moved audiences at festivals in US, Europe, Brazil, and was released in Singapore and Taiwan.

The screening is supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Center. Ambassador Park Yong-min will introduce the film and a reception of snacks and drinks will be presented after the screening.

The movie is in Korean soundtrack with English subtitles. There is no admission fee but seats are limited.