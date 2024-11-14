Artist invites all to inner reflection

Art viewers are encouraged to focus deeper on inner reflection during "Goood Luck: Glitter Gaze", which is running at Tang Contemporary Art Bangkok until Dec 15.

The exhibition features over 20 artworks, including the latest pieces and sculptures by Parinya Sirisunsuk, aka Benzilla. He's reputed for his three-eyed character, LOOOK, that challenges boundaries, ignites contemplation and humbly invites viewers to explore the intricate complexities of our world.

For this show, the character, originally created as a symbol of observation and contemplation, observes both the outer world and the inner self.

Instead of using bright colours and flat brushstrokes to present vibrant, energetic street art-inspired visuals, Benzilla turns to softer hues, seeking a balance between freedom and the reality of everyday life.

This points to the subtle relationship between external relations and inner states -- a sense of inner peace and strength gained through profound observation and self-reflection.

Artwork by Benzilla.

This exhibition reflects the artist's introspection as it spreads from internal contemplation to the external surroundings.

The image of LOOOK invites us to reconsider the restless and unfixed constellation of boundaries -- how we might recast the axis of past and present that we used to do so, in our own time.

Tang Contemporary Art is located at Room 201-206 at River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm.