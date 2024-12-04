BMS rings in festive season with concert

Bangkok Music Society (BMS) is holding its festive season concert at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Thailand, Sukhumvit 50, on Saturday starting at 4pm.

The first half of this celebration of Advent and Christmas is devoted to a performance of Gloria by Antonio Vivaldi, while the second half features a variety of enchanting Christmas carols and songs, both well-known and less familiar.

At the time when Vivaldi (1678-1741), famed for his Four Seasons violin concertos, composed the ever-popular and highly tuneful Gloria In Excelsis Deo, he was the resident violin teacher for nuns in the Venice convent Ospedale della Pietà, known for its innovative choral ensembles.

His use of chromatic harmony reflects the emerging late Baroque style that was similarly exploited by his contemporary, J.S. Bach, who much admired and was influenced by Vivaldi's work.

Although now nearly always sung by a mixed choir, it's probable the Gloria was first performed in 1715 with the all-female choristers of the Venetian convent, where it is known that many of the young girls, mostly from less wealthy backgrounds, became highly skilled musicians and even accomplished composers.

BMS Choir. photo courtesy of Bangkok Music Society

Almost 310 years later, BMS Choir will be accompanied by the Immanuel Orchestra comprising skilled young string players from the Klong Toey community and supported by the Music for Life Foundation.

They will also accompany many of the carols and songs during the remainder of the concert, as will the choir's regular accompanist Morakot Cherdchoo-ngarm. Directing throughout will be BMS's inspiring conductor Margaret Young.

The BMS festive season concert is always an enjoyable occasion with a strong community atmosphere in a charming church tucked away in a side street, Roem Charoen, 1.2km from On Nut BTS station along Sukhumvit 50 (next to Lotus's).

Tickets cost 800 baht (400 baht for students) and can be purchased from ticketmelon.com and at the door.