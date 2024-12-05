Trumpet star to perform with RBSO

Russian-born Israeli trumpet player Sergei Nakariakov will be guest soloist in the next concert by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) which will take place in the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Dec 14 at 7.30pm.

The Sergei Nakariakov Plays Arutunian's Trumpet Concerto will open with Rattanakosin (R.E. 146-237), a symphonic poem by Vanich Potavanich, RBSO resident conductor and also Silpathorn artist. The piece aims to describe significant events of King Rama IX that occurred during R.E. 146-137 of the Rattanakosin period.

A number of its melodic motives are drawn from impactful national compositions, including King Rama IX's Candlelight Blue, the Thai national anthem, the Thai Royal Barge song and Vijit Jitrangsan's Rattanakosin (R.E. 1-145).

Then, Nakariakov will perform Arutiunian's sixth major composition Trumpet Concerto, an energetic powerhouse of Eastern European lyricism and harmonic textures that is usually played without pause.

Having established himself as one of the most sought-after trumpet players on the international stage, Nakariakov has performed with many of the world's most respected leading orchestras, conductors and musicians.

The second half of the programme will feature Béla Bartók's Concerto For Orchestra. Many of Bartók's works are severely uncompromising, however, in his last works, he had mellowed to an extraordinary degree, resulting in the composer's most popular orchestral work.