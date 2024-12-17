JWD Art Space hosts Yuree Kensaku's latest solo exhibition

Art and cultural connoisseurs, mark your calendars! From tomorrow until March 16, 2025, JWD Art Space will present "The Mansion Of Plates", the latest solo exhibition by celebrated artist Yuree Kensaku.

Known for her vibrant and anime-inspired aesthetic, Yuree's newest body of work delves deeply into the intricate narratives surrounding women's struggles and resilience, as seen through the lens of cultural myths, folklore and archetypes.

"The Mansion Of Plates" invites viewers into an immersive exploration of how myths, histories and legends -- from ancient to modern times -- shape perceptions of women.

The Thai-Japenese painter reimagines iconic female figures such as Okiku from Japanese horror, Medusa from Greek mythology, Mae Nak Phra Khanong from Thai folklore, and witches persecuted in medieval Europe and colonial America.

She juxtaposes these with contemporary icons like Lisa of Blackpink and Sailor Moon's heroines, celebrating them as symbols of empowerment while critiquing the societal storytelling biases that perpetuate stereotypes.

Through her signature pop-art style -- a vivid amalgamation of bright colours, bold lines and intricate detail -- Yuree masterfully transforms these figures into enduring allegories of resistance and resilience.

Her work challenges viewers to reconsider the cultural biases woven into these narratives and their lingering effects on modern perceptions of women. With wit and sophistication, Yuree mirrors the complexities of today's social, political and cultural dynamics, urging a re-examination of how history and popular culture shape our collective psyche.

Born in 1979, Yuree Kensaku is a trailblazing artist whose vibrant creations have garnered international acclaim. A graduate of Bangkok University's Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, she seamlessly blends mediums such as painting, sculpture, street art, animation and live performance. Her art, characterised by its bold, cartoon-like visuals, conceals profound critiques of societal, political and philosophical issues. Themes such as environmental degradation, gender dynamics and the human condition are recurring threads in her work, making her a powerful voice in the contemporary art scene.