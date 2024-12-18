The best concerts of 2024

This year has been nothing short of monumental for live music in Thailand. The country witnessed an incredible resurgence of international artists, drawing fans from all walks of life to celebrate the universal language of music. From global superstars like Bruno Mars, Coldplay and Olivia Rodrigo to indie icons such as Slowdive and AIR, the year has proven that music knows no boundaries. Beyond major headliners, Thailand's growing independent concert scene also brought in a remarkable variety of smaller, alternative acts, enriching the local music landscape. As the New Year approaches, let's look back at some of the standout concerts that captivated audiences throughout 2024.

Coldplay. www.facebook.com/coldplay

February

On Feb 3 and 4, legendary Britpop band Coldplay performed two sold-out shows at Rajamangala National Stadium as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The Grammy-winning group enthralled fans with their signature blend of emotional ballads and electrifying anthems, performing hits such as The Scientist, Fix You and Yellow. Their breathtaking light displays and interaction ensured an unforgettable experience.

Tom Jones. Live Nation Entertainment

March

On March 14, Sir Tom Jones, one of Britain's most iconic vocal talents, brought his Ages & Stages Tour to UOB Live. The Welsh legend's captivating performance in Bangkok was part of a larger Asian tour, with stops in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong. Showcasing timeless hits and unmatched charisma, Jones reminded audiences of the enduring power of music to bridge generations.

Slowdive. Maho Rasop Festival

Meanwhile, on March 18, British shoegaze pioneers Slowdive returned to Bangkok for a spellbinding performance at #HYHBKK Live! at Voice Space. Fresh off their latest album Everything Is Alive (2023), the band's dreamy soundscapes and emotive melodies transported fans to another dimension during their 10-day Asian tour.

Bruno Mars. BEC Tero Entertainment

On March 30, pop icon Bruno Mars took the stage at Rajamangala National Stadium. Fresh from his collaboration with Blackpink's Rosé, Mars' concert was a dazzling celebration of his chart-topping hits and dynamic showmanship. Fans from all corners of the country came together to revel in an electrifying night of music and unity.

April

UK singer-songwriter Jacob Allen, known as Puma Blue, made his Thai debut on April 2 at Lido Connect. His mesmerising blend of lo-fi beats, jazz-inspired melodies and soulful vocals created an intimate and unforgettable evening. Tracks like Velvet Leaves and How We Dance showcased his talent for crafting atmospheric music that lingers in the heart.

May

On May 11, Brooklyn-based indie band The Drums returned to Bangkok for a one-night-only concert at Voice Space. Fans were treated to a mix of new tracks from their album Jonny and beloved classics such as Let's Go Surfing and Me And The Moon. Their infectious energy and heartfelt lyrics resonated deeply with the audience.

On May 26, South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou performed at Decommune, captivating the crowd with her ethereal voice and introspective songwriting. Highlights of the evening included Glow, Open My Door and Lose My Head, leaving fans in awe of her artistry.

July

Canadian indie pop quintet Peach Pit returned to Bangkok on July 24 for a one-night show at Voice Space. Their nostalgic melodies and heartfelt lyrics, showcased in tracks like Alrighty Aphrodite and Shampoo Bottles, delighted fans. The concert highlighted their enduring appeal and solidified their place in the hearts of Thai audiences.

Ride. Have You Heard?

August

Decades after helping define the shoegaze genre, Ride made their long-awaited Bangkok debut on Aug 5 at Search Studio. Fans were transported back to the 1990s with performances of classics like Vapour Trail and Leave Them All Behind. The night was a celebration of nostalgia and musical brilliance.

Nile Rodgers. Jill Furmanovsky

September

On Sept 15 and 16, Olivia Rodrigo brought her GUTS World Tour to Bangkok, performing hits from her sophomore album alongside fan favourites like Drivers License and Good 4 U. The Filipino-American sensation's emotional performance and relatable lyrics struck a chord with fans of all ages.

On Sept 17, legendary producer Nile Rodgers and his band Chic took the stage at UOB LIVE, Emsphere. Their first-ever Thailand performance featured iconic hits like Le Freak and Good Times, transporting the audience to the golden age of disco.

October

On Oct 6, American pop-rock band LANY performed their sixth Bangkok concert at UOB Live. Touring in support of their latest album A Beautiful Blur, the band delivered heartfelt performances of new tracks like XXL alongside fan favourites such as ILYSB and Malibu Nights.

November

On Nov 2, the acclaimed La La Land In Concert brought the magic of Damien Chazelle's Oscar-winning film to life at Prince Mahidol Hall. Featuring a live orchestra performing the movie's beloved score, this event was a dream come true for film and music lovers alike.

French electronic duo AIR headlined the Maho Rasop Festival on Nov 24, marking their first-ever performance in Thailand. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic album Moon Safari, the duo mesmerised fans with their signature downtempo sounds and stunning visual production.

December

On Dec 1, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter James Blunt performed in Thailand for the first time in 13 years. Held at Idea Live, Bravo, the concert was part of his Who We Used To Be Tour. Fans were treated to a journey through his two-decade career, including hits like You're Beautiful and Monsters.

From sold-out stadium shows to intimate performances, 2024 has been a banner year for live music in Thailand. These concerts have not only brought joy to fans but also cemented Thailand's position as a premier destination for world-class music events. As we look forward to 2025, the memories of this year's spectacular performances will continue to resonate in the hearts of music lovers across the country.