Thai movie 'Lahn Mah' on Oscar shortlist
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Thai movie 'Lahn Mah' on Oscar shortlist

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 18 Dec 2024 at 13:31

NEWSPAPER SECTION: News

WRITER: Online Reporters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
"Lahn Mah"(Grandma’s Grandchild) or “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies", directed by Pat Boonipat, was released on April 4, 2024. (Photo: ghd559.com)
"Lahn Mah"(Grandma’s Grandchild) or “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies", directed by Pat Boonipat, was released on April 4, 2024. (Photo: ghd559.com)

The Thai movie "Lahn Mah", also known as "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies", has made it to the shortlist of 15 films competing for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards. 

There were 85 countries and regions that have submitted their films for the category in 2025 Oscars.

"Lahn Mah" (Grandma's Grandchild), distributed by the film studio GDH, was picked for Oscar submission from 49 Thai movies for its “exceptional quality, heartfelt storyline and international appeal", according to the National Federation of Thai Film Associations.

It is the first time a Thai film has made it this far.

The five final nominees will be unveiled on Jan 17, and the winner will be announced in Los Angeles on March 2.

See other shortlists on Oscars.org.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

JWD Art Space hosts Yuree Kensaku's latest solo exhibition

JWD Art Space hosts Yuree Kensaku's latest solo exhibition

Life
RBSO stages Christmas concert

RBSO stages Christmas concert

Life
Artistic, with insects

Artistic, with insects

Life
Make more at the Money Expo 2024

Make more at the Money Expo 2024

Life
Karaoke bill kill; beaten student gets help; obsessive fan

Karaoke bill kill; beaten student gets help; obsessive fan

Life

TRENDING