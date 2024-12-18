Thai movie 'Lahn Mah' on Oscar shortlist

The Thai movie "Lahn Mah", also known as "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies", has made it to the shortlist of 15 films competing for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

There were 85 countries and regions that have submitted their films for the category in 2025 Oscars.

"Lahn Mah" (Grandma's Grandchild), distributed by the film studio GDH, was picked for Oscar submission from 49 Thai movies for its “exceptional quality, heartfelt storyline and international appeal", according to the National Federation of Thai Film Associations.

It is the first time a Thai film has made it this far.

The five final nominees will be unveiled on Jan 17, and the winner will be announced in Los Angeles on March 2.

