New releases for your streaming pleasure: Dec 18-24

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!
NETFLIX
Mana Man
Premieres on Dec 18
When he takes a job as a stunt performer to help with his family's financial struggles, a man discovers how wild and crazy the movie business can be.
The Six Triple Eight
Premieres on Dec 20
During World War II, the only Women's Army Corps unit of colour to serve overseas takes on a seemingly impossible mission in Tyler Perry's drama inspired by a true story.
Scream VI
Premieres on Dec 23
The survivors of the Woodsboro murders move to New York City for a fresh start but must relive their nightmare when Ghostface reemerges to torment them.
PRIME VIDEO
Beast Games
Premieres on Dec 20
From the ground-breaking mind of MrBeast comes a new, record-breaking competition series. A staggering 1,000 contestants compete in nail-biting, physical, mental and social challenges, for a chance to win a whopping US$5 million cash prize. Week by week, contestants will use their strength and wit to stay in the game, with the hope of being the multi-million-dollar winner.
AFN
The Fruit Nerd: Field To Feast
Premieres on Dec 18
An original series hosted by Thanh Truong, affectionately known as “The Fruit Nerd”, deeply passionate about all things fruit and vegetables. Thanh reshapes the way we perceive our connection with fresh fruits and vegetables through the art of cooking, ranging from timeless family recipes to innovative culinary fusions, with one constant star stealing the spotlight — always, it’s the freshness of the produce.