New releases for your streaming pleasure: Dec 18-24

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

NETFLIX

Mana Man

Premieres on Dec 18

When he takes a job as a stunt performer to help with his family's financial struggles, a man discovers how wild and crazy the movie business can be.

The Six Triple Eight

Premieres on Dec 20

During World War II, the only Women's Army Corps unit of colour to serve overseas takes on a seemingly impossible mission in Tyler Perry's drama inspired by a true story.

Scream VI

Premieres on Dec 23

The survivors of the Woodsboro murders move to New York City for a fresh start but must relive their nightmare when Ghostface reemerges to torment them.

PRIME VIDEO

Beast Games

Premieres on Dec 20

From the ground-breaking mind of MrBeast comes a new, record-breaking competition series. A staggering 1,000 contestants compete in nail-biting, physical, mental and social challenges, for a chance to win a whopping US$5 million cash prize. Week by week, contestants will use their strength and wit to stay in the game, with the hope of being the multi-million-dollar winner.

AFN

The Fruit Nerd: Field To Feast

Premieres on Dec 18

An original series hosted by Thanh Truong, affectionately known as “The Fruit Nerd”, deeply passionate about all things fruit and vegetables. Thanh reshapes the way we perceive our connection with fresh fruits and vegetables through the art of cooking, ranging from timeless family recipes to innovative culinary fusions, with one constant star stealing the spotlight — always, it’s the freshness of the produce.