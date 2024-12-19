Singapore art fest highlights SEA creativity

Art SG, a leading international art fair in Singapore and Southeast Asia, returns for its third edition from Jan 17 to 19 at Marina Bay Sands. The 2025 programme features 106 galleries from 30 countries and territories.

Art SG 2025 is poised to be an extraordinary platform that not only celebrates Southeast Asia's artistic talent but also highlights Thailand's distinct role in the region's cultural dialogue. Through bold exhibitions, exclusive talks and collaborative experiences, Thailand's artists and galleries are ready to leave a profound mark on the international art scene.

A Hopeless Hope by Naraphat Sakarthornsap (SAC Gallery).

Showcasing Thai Talent at Art SG 2025

Some of Thailand's most prominent contemporary art galleries -- Bangkok City City Gallery, SAC Gallery and Warin Lab Contemporary -- will feature dynamic exhibitions that capture the spirit of Thai creativity. In addition to these showcases, celebrated Thai artist Korakrit Arunanondchai has been selected as one of only two speakers at the prestigious Artist Talks segment of Art SG 2025. Known internationally for his multimedia works that interweave personal and political narratives, Korakrit's inclusion reaffirms his status as a boundary-pushing artist and highlights Thailand's growing impact on the global art stage.

Curated Film Programme by Stefano Rabolli Pansera

Stefano Rabolli Pansera, the visionary director behind Bangkok Kunsthalle and Khao Yai Art Forest, will curate an innovative film programme for ART SG 2025, offering attendees an immersive experience that connects contemporary visual arts with storytelling.

A Culinary-Art Collaboration: Pinaree Sanpitak's 'Of Milk And Water'

ART SG 2025 also marks the highly anticipated collaboration between Pinaree Sanpitak, one of Thailand's most esteemed artists, and acclaimed chef Ivan Brehm of Nouri, Singapore. Together, they bring "Of Milk And Water" to life -- a two-night experiential culinary art event inspired by Pinaree's iconic Breast Stupa Cookery project. This unique dining experience will merge art with cuisine, drawing on the themes of nourishment, fertility and ritual. Using the breast stupa as a central motif, "Of Milk And Water" serves as both a visual and sensory exploration of Pinaree's work, engaging diners in a reflection on the union of opposites and the cultural significance of sustenance.

- Weekday tickets (Jan 17 from 12pm to 7pm) cost 757 baht.

- Weekend tickets (Jan 18 from 11am to 7pm and Jan 19 from 11am to 5pm) cost 1,058 baht.