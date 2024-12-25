Artist pushes boundaries at debut exhibition

Art lovers are invited to explore the seamless intersection of the sacred, the personal and the transformative during "Living Light", a private show running at Raveevan Suites, Room 4BC, Sukhumvit 31, until Feb 1.

This is a debut solo exhibition in Thailand by British-Thai artist Tuck Muntarbhorn that offers a compelling opportunity to experience the cutting-edge exploration of light, spirituality and the healing power of art, all set within an intimate, personal environment.

It stands apart from traditional gallery exhibitions, transforming a private residence into an immersive space where art transcends the visual and becomes an experience that engages all the senses.

Inspired by the artist's own design of Tuck Chapel in Merthyr Vale, Wales -- a unique fusion of art, architecture and spiritual contemplation, the show reveals the trajectory of Tuck's artistic evolution -- a deeply personal journey into the intersection of light, sacredness and self-reflection.

Presented through photography, portraits, sculptures and oil paintings created during the past eight years, the works push the boundaries of contemporary art, offering an invitation to step into a space where light becomes a conduit for healing, transcendence and spiritual awakening. Each piece invites viewers to reconnect with their own inner truth and to experience the transformative potential of art in daily life.

The artist's practice is a testament to the power of art to transform not only the viewer's perception but their very existence, offering a space for deep reflection, self-realisation and spiritual renewal.

The exhibition is open for appointment only, with a private viewing available Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm. There is no admission fee.