Siam Hotel honours legacy of French artist Valérie Goutard

To honour the life and legacy of the late French artist Valérie Goutard, The Siam Hotel forms a natural setting for "Expression Of A Siamese Freedom", which is running until Jan 31.

Featuring 23 sculptures, this retrospective reveals the artist's unique creative path, deeply rooted in Thailand, a place that was both her sanctuary and her springboard to international acclaim.

The artist, better known as Val, moved to Bangkok in 2004. Inspired by the spirit of Thailand, she embraced her identity as a sculptor in a place that granted her the freedom to fully explore and express her talent.

Here, Val not only honed her craft but also learned the intricate art of bronze casting from Thai masters, building a local team that helped her realise her monumental creations. Thailand became the nurturing ground for her vision, and her works embody the harmony, introspection and freedom she found in this country.

"Expression Of A Siamese Freedom" is not merely an exhibition title, it is a tribute to the profound impact that the country had on Val's life and work, a place that empowered her to develop a universal language in her art, accessible to all.

Characterised by an interplay of structure and empty space, each sculpture invites viewers to explore themes of humanity, nature and introspection. With stunning views of the Chao Phraya River as a backdrop, the sculptures merge seamlessly with the hotel's architecture and landscapes, creating a sense of awe-inspiring magnificence that complements Val's work.

Amid Bangkok's vibrant art scene, this exhibition offers a tranquil yet powerful experience, celebrating the life of an artist whose work resonates with the essence of Siam.