New releases for your streaming pleasure: Jan 1-7

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick.

NETFLIX

Missing You

Premieres on Jan 1

When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past.

The Red Sleeve

Premieres on Jan 1

A choice between love and freedom burdens a headstrong lady-in-waiting when a young, lovestruck king attempts to make her his mistress.

The Black Swindler

Premieres on Jan 1

After tragically losing his family to a swindler, Kurosaki helps other crime victims by taking on a succession of crooks at their own devious games.

Cunk On Life

Premieres on Jan 2

Deadpan documentarian Philomena Cunk confounds philosophers and academics in her quest to understand the meaning of life in this feature-length special.

Love Is Blind: Germany

Premieres on Jan 3

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

When The Stars Gossip

Premieres on Jan 4

From two different worlds and with separate missions, an astronaut and a space tourist are entangled in space — only to start falling for each other.

PRIME VIDEO

The Rig: Season 2

Premieres on Jan 2

After the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Kinloch Bravo, the surviving crew are airlifted to a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, deep in the Arctic Circle. Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the tsunami and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts and new threats from the dark depths of the ocean.