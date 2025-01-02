Alien: Romulus lands on Disney+ Hotstar

The legendary Alien franchise's latest instalment Alien: Romulus makes its highly anticipated streaming debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by renowned horror filmmaker Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead), Alien: Romulus revisits the chilling roots of the iconic sci-fi horror saga. Critics have lauded the film, with its Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes and box-office triumph as the second-highest-grossing entry in the franchise. Alien: Romulus promises a cinematic experience that fans won't soon forget.

The film plunges viewers into the terrifying unknown as a group of young colonisers venture into a desolate space station. What begins as a scavenging mission quickly turns into a fight for survival as they confront the most relentless and deadly lifeform in the universe.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast that includes Cailee Spaeny (Mare Of Easttown), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow And Bone), Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight), Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, the film showcases the franchise's trademark blend of intense suspense and high-stakes horror. The screenplay, crafted by Alvarez and long-time collaborator Rodo Sayagues, is inspired by the characters originally created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, the visionary behind the original Alien and prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, returns as a producer alongside Michael Pruss and Walter Hill.

Alien: Romulus represents a bold new chapter in the franchise, introducing fresh characters and innovative creature designs. Fans eager to delve deeper into the universe can explore the complete saga, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, including classics like Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 and Prometheus.