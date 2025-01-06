A night of feminine grace

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation will present another show to celebrate the birthday of its royal patron HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. "L'Essence Féminine De La Musique" will be held in the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Thursday at 8pm.

Showcasing talented women in music, the concert will feature Katharina Wincor, a rising star in the conducting world from Austria, and Anna Fedorova, an extraordinary pianist from Ukraine.

Wincor studied at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna and the Zurich University of the Arts. She received the Neeme Järvi Prize in 2017 and the third prize from the Mahler competition in 2020. She has worked with many world-renowned orchestras.

She will conduct the RBSO in a performance of Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No.1, one of the best-known pieces of music, with Fedorova on piano.

Anna Fedorova. photo: Marco Borggreve

She received her master's and artist diploma at the Royal College of Music in London and has performed with many orchestras. Nicknamed the "house pianist" of the Concertgebouw, Fedorova has given over 45 concerts in this prestigious concert hall in Amsterdam.

The second half of the show will feature Scheherazade, an orchestral suite by Russian composer Nicolay Rimsky-Korsakov inspired by The Thousand And One Nights (The Arabian Nights).

The composition has a colourful and diverse mood and manages to transport audiences to the world of mosques and muezzins, magic lamps and veiled women.

Tickets cost 600, 1,000, 1,800, 2,400 and 3,000 baht (half price for students and seniors aged 60 and above) and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.