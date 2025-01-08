New releases for your streaming pleasure: Jan 8-14

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

NETFLIX

The Paradise Of Thorns

Premieres on Jan 9

When his partner Sek dies, Thongkam loses his property to his late love's eager family and must fight to reclaim the home they built together.

Asura

Premieres on Jan 9

In 1970s Tokyo, four distinct sisters uncover their ageing father’s affair, causing their happy facades and bottled-up emotions to slowly unravel.

The Upshaws: Part 6

Premieres on Jan 9

As they continue to go through changes, one thing stays the same: The Upshaws always have each other's backs — even when they're at each other's throats.

Sakamoto Days

Premieres on Jan 11

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Escape

Premieres on Jan 13

Seeking freedom, a North Korean soldier hatches a daring escape plan. But an intelligence officer will do all he can to prevent him from crossing the DMZ.

Single’s Inferno: Season 4

Premieres on Jan 14

A new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one?

PRIME VIDEO

On Call

Premieres on Jan 9

A visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they patrol Long Beach, California. Filmed with a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam and dash-cam footage to create a cinema verité effect, the series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.