K-pop powerhouse NCT 127 to perform in Bangkok

Last year, K-pop sensation NCT 127 captivated fans with their powerful singing, dynamic dance moves and charismatic stage presence during their "Neo City - The Unity" tour. For their remarkable performance, the group won Best Prize for Best Concert and the Overall Grand Prize (Daesang) at the EDaily Culture Awards.

After this achievement, NCT 127 is gearing up for a new journey by organising their concert "NCT127 4th Tour Neo City: Bangkok - The Momentum", which will take place at Thunderdome Stadium on Feb 22 and 23.

The title of the tour, "The Momentum", means the power of something in motion and represents NCT 127's infinite energy to sustain and bring about change, along with their ambition to reach even greater heights through this fourth world tour.

Thai fans should get ready to buy concert tickets because competition can be intense as tickets for their two shows in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan 18 and 19, have sold out. In addition to Seoul and Bangkok, NCT 127 is set to perform in a total of 14 regions across Asia and America.

NCT 127 are considered a trailblazer in Neo music innovation, consistently pioneering new sounds while expanding their influence within K-pop through a cutting-edge concept and a distinctive colour. Their signature sound is instantly recognisable in hits such as the trendy dance hip-hop track Kick It, the urban soul hip-hop track Punch featuring an ear-catching heavy beat, the hip-hop dance track Sticker, known for its impactful flute sound, the sorrowful R&B dance ballad Favorite (Vampire) with its whistles and harmonious vocals, the dynamic hip-hop dance track Baddies, and the bold and intense hip-hop track Ay-Yo.

Their latest track, the old-school hip-hop song Walk, conveys a message of confidence, asserting that "they will move forward without following anyone else's footsteps", reaffirming their unparalleled position.

Tickets cost 2,600, 3,600, 4,200, 5,200, 5,500, 5,600, 6,200, 6,500 (Standing), 6,800 and 7,900 (Standing) baht. Tickets can be purchased at allticket.com and Counter Service in all 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

Pre-sale tickets for "NCTzen 127 Membership" will be available on Jan 10 from 7pm onwards. Public sale will be available on Jan 12 from 11am onwards.